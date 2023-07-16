Sunday, July 16, 2023, 1:55 p.m.



A 12-year-old boy was run over this Sunday morning in La Manga del Mar Menor. The minor suffered a head injury as a result of the collision. The health services treated and transferred the injured person to the Santa Lucía hospital.

At around 11:38 a.m., 112 received a call reporting the event. One person reported that a vehicle had run over a child at a zebra crossing. Local Police, Civil Protection of Cartagena and an ambulance with toilets from the Emergency and Emergency Management of the Region of Murcia traveled to the place, who after treating the man due to head trauma, was taken to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.