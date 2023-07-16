Max Verstappen channels his inner Jos Verstappen and deliberately rams a competitor off the track!

Max Verstappen is of course a great pear. Straightforward and no creepy manipulation behind your back. If Max has a problem with you, he’ll let you know. Then a short interaction follows and it’s done. A man a man, a word a word. The world would be a better place with all Max Verstappens in it.

However, the Dutchman is of course not flawless. Sometimes he loses himself in anger when he is wronged. Like when Ocon knocked him off track in Brazil trying to get himself out of a lap down. Max gave the garlic peeler a push. That was understandable, but of course not allowed.

Cynics then say that an edge Jos Verstappen comes through. Father Verstappen is basically cut from the same cloth, but has occasionally gone too far. And yes, that’s just, not fancy. Max has now had another Jos moment, because in a SIM race, he deliberately torpedoed a competitor off the track.

Max takes SIM racing very seriously, just as seriously as real racing, in fact. In his spare time, he and team Redline are often busy giving hard digital throttle. This weekend he drove virtually at Spa Francorchamps in The Golden Toast GP.

That went smoothly, as always. Max drove around in P3 while Team Redline’s other car led the race. Until the German who drove around on P4 sought a fight with Max. In the bus stop chicane there was already some pushing and shoving, after which Max got a tap on the back when braking La Source. Max shot straight ahead… into the other Team Redline car.

And then things turned red and Jos’s genes took over the business. Verstappen cut off the right-left-right combination like a spear after the Kemmel Straight. The commentators (because they are just there in serious virtual racing these days), already noticed then what was going to happen.

And yes, Max drove the damned German who hit him full on the bumper. This fell out as a result. Max was able to continue, but was disqualified. See, this is why Helmut Marko loves our hero so much. The Austrian likes ‘an edge’. But yes, for Max himself it is not such a handy action. Not that he’ll grind for that, of course.

Well, as long as it stays with virtual violence in the heat of the moment, we can overlook it. However? Or do you look down on Verstappen’s tokkie mentality to make yourself feel better than the rest? Let us know in the comments!

This article Anger! Max Verstappen deliberately rams competitor off the track first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

