Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that the Rumors Law addressed emerging phenomena in some marital disputes as well as between individuals, including inspection of personal pages on social media, and violation of personal information, prescribing imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 dirhams for the perpetrators of this crime.

Al-Sharif said in episodes broadcast by the newspaper “Emirates Today” on its platforms to shed light on the newly issued laws, “We often hear about old-fashioned marital problems, such as insults, beatings and others, but the pattern today has completely changed, and new patterns have appeared accompanying these matters between the two parties The marital relationship or others, and it is linked to the world of technology, as some people are not satisfied with searching the other party’s phone as what was happening before, but rather go beyond that, to search their pages in social media, indicating that this violation occurs between us, and it is certain that There are other people, who enjoy such violations, and they are strangers to these families, so the UAE legislator decided in Article (6) a prison sentence of no less than (6) months, and a fine of no less than (20) thousand dirhams and not more than (100) A thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties for anyone who obtains, possesses, alters, destroys, discloses a secret, cancels, deletes, copies, publishes or republishes without authorization electronic personal data or information using information technology or an information technology means.

If it is related to examinations, diagnosis, treatment, care, medical records, bank accounts, data or information of electronic payment methods, this is considered an aggravating party.

Al-Sharif explained that this means that even if the husband or wife, and he or she has a health problem, and it was a reason for divorce, for example, it is not permissible to publish it in any form, except for judicial authorities because of a reason or lawsuit to prove the right.

As for the recipient of this breached personal data, is he liable? The Sharif affirmed that he is responsible, as Clause (3) of Article (6) of the Rumors Law states: “And whoever receives any of the data shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties.” The information referred to, in clauses (1) and (2) of this Article, but with the condition that he kept it, stored it, before dealing with it, or used it despite his knowledge of the illegality of obtaining it.

He cautioned individuals that careful handling of all videos, documents or reports they receive on social media applications, and that you should not keep them, store them with you, or republish them.



