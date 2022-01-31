There Ducati had to postpone the official presentation to Monday 7 February after initially making an appointment on Friday 28 January. The positivity to Covid-19 of one of the two drivers of the official team, Jack Miller, led to the postponement of the unveil but in the morning through the social channels the Borgo Panigale house gave a tasty preview of what will be the Desmosedici GP- 22 which will take to the track over the weekend for the first winter test session scheduled in Malaysia at Sepang on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 February.

The livery features the Red Ducati more dark which refers to the tradition of the Italian house, a move that could also be followed by Ferrari for the 2022 F1 season. The men under Luigi Dall’Igna’s orders worked hard on the engine and aerodynamics to find even more horsepower in a fundamental that already sees Ducati as a reference point on the starting grid of the premier class of the World Championship.

The 2022 @ducaticorse Desmosedici GP bikes are ready to hit the track for the Shakedown Test and the @MotoGP Official #SepangTest in Malaysia! WATCH our TEAM LAUNCH February 7, 4pm (CET) on https://t.co/yo2lMNMxGz and Ducati channels. #DucatiLenovoTeam! https://t.co/ualTHMZj7Z pic.twitter.com/pM7BUkcmHb – Ducati (@DucatiMotor) January 31, 2022

“Ducati has improved a bike that was already perfect”were the words of Francesco Bagnaia on the occasion of the Jerez tests last November which brought down the curtain on the 2021 season by giving an appointment to a 2022 in which Pecco is aiming for the world title in no uncertain terms after having won four of the last six races of last season.