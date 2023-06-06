The transfer market is full of rumors about possible transfers. Some operations come to fruition and others remain only as peasant dreams. After the announcement of the departure of angel di maria of Juventus, some versions have begun to circulate that place the ‘Noodle’ in different teams.
Despite being 35 years old, the Argentine winger is a player who still has a lot to give and who will be sought after in different leagues around the world. Di María has the possibility of returning to Benfica in the first division of Portugal, reaching Major League Soccer (MLS) or Saudi Arabia, although one of the most fanciful rumors places him as an option to reinforce tigers.
The Argentine striker is a free agent, which means that the team interested in adding him to their squad will only have to cover his salary. According to some reports, Di María earned approximately 7.69 million euros a year at Juventus.
According to the Somos Tigres portal, the UANL team, with the support of CEMEX, could go for Di María in this summer market. However, there are several factors that could complicate this negotiation.
The cats have three of the five highest paid players in Mexican soccer. André Pierre Gignac is the element that earns the most in the MX League per year, with 4.6 million dollars.
Diego Lainez, who made it to the feline draw for the Clausura 2023, earns $2 million a year, while Guido Pizarro earns $1.8 million.
In this sense, it seems unlikely that Tigres can add to its ranks an element that earns close to 8 million dollars a year.
Until now it seems that the interest of the cats in Di María is nothing more than an unsubstantiated rumor.
