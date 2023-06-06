It seems that Deportivo Cruz Azul will finally be able to announce its reinforcements for the Apertura 2023 tournament and it is that despite the fact that some have already known each other for several days, the team has not made any registration movement public.
But apparently, this week they could officially announce their signings for the following contest: Matheus Doria, Eduardo “Mudo” Aguirre (Santos Laguna) and Kevin Brown (Golden Eagles from Colombia).
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the reporter of TUDN, Adrian Esparzathe three footballers will appear this week at the La Noria facilities to carry out their corresponding medical and physical examinations.
The cement board has already reached an economic agreement with the three, so it would be a matter of time before they sign their contract and are announced by the Machine on social networks and later the presentation before the media.
In the case of the central Laguna player, the celestial medical staff will be very careful because the Brazilian previously had some physical problems and they do not want to risk being a very expensive signing and with a long-term contract.
If they pass the medical tests, Doriahe ‘Mute’ Aguirre and the Colombian midfielder Kevin Brown will join carlos salcedo and Moses Vieira as Cruz Azul reinforcements for the Opening 2023.
It should be remembered that the casualties of the capital club for the next tournament at the moment have been: Jaiber Jiménez, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro, Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez and Ramiro Funes Mori.
They could be added Ramiro Carrera, Rafael Baca and Iván Moraleswho are not in the technician’s plans Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and they will seek to accommodate them in the transfer market. In the same way, the issue of the goal is still pending, since Jesus Crown could leave and another goalkeeper could arrive to give competition to sebastian jury and Andres Gudino.
#Cruz #Azul #confirms #date #announce #signings #Opening
Leave a Reply