The X (Twitter) user known as TheTipsterwho according to several sources has a fairly reliable track record, has claimed that the film series scream are being adapted to a video game, and that Supermassive Games could be the team behind this new project.

Remember: this is just a rumor at this time, so don’t get too excited. To be fair, I would be all for a video game scream in the same format as the games Supermassiveas The Dark Pictures and The Quarry; The series would be an excellent choice for that type of experience, with players following a group of young adults harassed by the iconic Ghost Face.

since it’s being discussed online… based on what I heard back in May there is indeed a game based on the Scream franchise in development. I never heard of a developer at the time but in all honesty Supermassive Games lines up pretty well. pic.twitter.com/5xycWfNhZH — The Tipster (@thetipsterVG) September 25, 2023

Whether I would adapt a specific movie or create something entirely new is another story entirely, but IMHO, Supermassive Games It is an excellent option as a study for this task.

Via: PSU

Editor’s note: I don’t know, I’m a little worried that it’s just another asymmetrical game, but if they manage to do something different it would be very interesting.