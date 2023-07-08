The mayor Pedro Contreras warned the government in plenary to make “cabalas with other groups because for the PSOE the proposal of four general coordinators is inadmissible neither now nor later.” Instead, after the plenary session, his municipal group reached out to the government of Noelia Arroyo proposing its reduction to three “to maintain the structure created in the tripartite legislature and without increasing spending.” The mayor added that “we cannot support the creation of another coordinator whose profile and technical and professional qualifications we do not know.”

For his part, the spokesman for the government team, Ignacio Jáudenes, criticized that “MC has shown that it is still in plenary session to block the government and not to provide solutions to the people of Cartagena. With the excuse that the remuneration of the coordinators are part of the same proposal, they have blocked the remuneration of all the councilors and the staff of the groups.

The spokesman announced that on Wednesday of next week there will be a new plenary session to take up the issue of remuneration with the socialist alternative.

Without wasting a second, the Local Government Board approved after the plenary session the appointment of the three general coordinators, who will be able to move forward with the support of the four PSOE mayors on Wednesday. Carlos Martínez and Jorge de Juan continue as coordinators, with powers similar to those they had in the previous legislature. Carlos Martínez will lead Government, Economic Development and Strategic Projects, while Jorge de Juan, Performing Arts and Audiovisual Industry. At the head of the contracting and property management body will be María Amoraga, who was a councilor for Citizens and a delegate for property and contracting for the last four years.