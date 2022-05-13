His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Leader of the Nation and Patron of his March, mourns His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13.

His Highness, the ruler of Umm Al Quwain said: “His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was an outstanding leader and a lover of his country, his people, and the Arab and Islamic nation. He devoted his life to serving his people and to doing good, giving and tolerance.”

His Highness added, “Sheikh Khalifa passed away and the soul is sad for his loss, but we only say what pleases God the Almighty, and we count and be patient, and his beautiful trail and wisdom remain a beacon illuminating the path of the future for generations. And Islam and the whole world.. We ask God for forgiveness, satisfaction and a paradise of bliss.. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”



