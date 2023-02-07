Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, President of Khorfakkan University, discussed yesterday morning, Tuesday, cooperation with the delegation of the British University of Exeter, in his office at Khorfakkan University.

His Highness valued the scientific cooperation between the British Universities of Khorfakkan and Exeter in many academic fields in engineering and marine disciplines, which contributes to raising the levels of study and scientific exchange between the two universities.

The meeting discussed a number of future proposals for cooperation between the two universities, in many study programs and scientific research centers that will contribute to enriching and developing the abilities and levels of students and faculty members.

After the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the British University of Exeter delegation were briefed on the new expansion plans for the buildings and facilities of Khorfakkan University, and the various specialized buildings it includes.

His Highness listened to the contents of the new expansions, which include facilities for classrooms, housing for teachers and students, research centers, and a number of other accessories that come within the framework of developing university buildings. His Highness also learned, during the presentation, the most important features of the facilities and their technical specifications that will be reflected in all operations. teaching at the university.

After the end of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the University of Exeter delegation visited the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Khor Fakkan, where the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates was played, and the academy students performed a special welcome show. His Highness and the University of Exeter delegation listened to an explanation about the academy’s facilities and capabilities that serve students during their study period, and contribute to raising the level of educational services provided, in addition to future expansion plans that will serve the next batches of students of the Arab Academy for Science and Maritime Transport.

Tips and directions

Yesterday morning, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah met members of the university’s administrative body. In his speech, His Highness addressed many issues within the framework of the work of the various administrative units at the university, praising the efforts made by all the university staff, old and new employees. His Highness gave a number of tips, directives, and instructions to the university’s employees, regarding the need to pay attention to personal development, increase knowledge, and make efforts to provide a cooperative work environment, which makes the university a distinguished society that enables the professor, administrator, and student to excel.

His Highness urged the members of the administrative body to cooperate, interdependence and social cohesion, as they are one family working according to the studied plans to develop and enrich the university experience, and make it a beacon of science and knowledge in the region, and a model for advanced professional work.

His Highness thanked and appreciated the members of the administrative staff at Khorfakkan University, wishing them success in their practical lives.