In the last two weeks, beef prices have risen by around 30% in Argentina. The population, internationally known for its high consumption of meat and for its weekend barbecues, had to drastically reduce the consumption of this food.

Argentina’s high inflation is now knocking on the door of beef lovers. In 2022 the price of this food closed at 42%, a relatively low percentage compared to the rest of the economy, which reached a record rate when it stood at 94.8% year-on-year in December, the largest increase in cost of life since 1991.

“In the last two weeks there was an increase of 30% to 35% in beef, considering that the price of chicken and pork have been frozen for three months. That increase was too steep and customers felt it and many were looking for cheaper or lower quality options,” said Lenny Prida, a butcher shop owner.

A man dressed as a “gaucho” grills meat during a barbecue championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, August 14, 2022. © AP/Rodrigo Abd

Prida also commented that the price increase was presented as a “pressure cooker in recent months.” “When that pot opened, the price skyrocketed and because, thank goodness, we cut our meat fresh every day, this price increase directly impacted customers,” she said.

Last year, Argentines had to live for several months with inflation that increased month after month without letting up. The economic crisis has spread to different spheres and even the community pots in the neighborhoods have become known throughout the world as a sample of the internal economic situation.

With the price of meat skyrocketing, Argentine families began to prioritize their purchases, a decision that directly affects vendors and modifies an Argentine practice for which even hundreds of tourists come to restaurants: Argentine-style barbecues.

“We dropped 70% in meat consumption. Here everyone had a barbecue on the weekend, but today we have to look for alternatives,” said Daniel Córdoba, a resident of Buenos Aires.

With the second highest inflation rate in Latin America, second only to Venezuela, experts expect the number to exceed triple digits without drastic changes to national finances, while authorities try to find more export opportunities to prevent the Argentine economy is relegated compared to the growth of the rest of the region.

With AP and local media