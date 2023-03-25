His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at the Hospitality Council in Khazam this evening, a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, on the second day of the holy month.

His Highness received congratulations on this occasion from the sheikhs, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, and citizens who came to congratulate His Highness on the advent of the holy month.

And everyone prayed to God Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and for His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and upon their brothers, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, with good health and wellness, and upon the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.