His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zahir Palace today a crowd of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses accepted congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion from the sheikhs, heads and directors of government departments in the country, sons of tribes, businessmen and merchants, who expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty God to return it to their Highnesses with good health and wellness and the UAE and its wise leadership, its people and the two nations Arabic and Islamic progress, sophistication, Yemen, and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for administrative and financial affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Head of the Port and Customs Department, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, and a number of sheikhs, department directors and senior officials.