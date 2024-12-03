After accumulating three consecutive defeats, the Betis wants to return to the path of victory this Wednesday in the duel of the second round of the Copa del Rey that pits the Verdiblancos against the Sant Andreu Catalan of Second RFEF. Manuel Pellegrini He spoke to the media this Tuesday in the run-up to this match and made a global assessment of how he sees the team.

«We are all very aware and calm. Aware that we are not having a good time and calm to the extent that by maintaining an idea just as the results go away, they come back.», he indicated. «There is no need to despair or believe that the person next to you is wrong. We have casualties, but I think the squad will react.” The coach believes that it is important to keep the team alive in the Cup and in the Conference League: «Personally, I never look down on an opponent. I agree that perhaps we have played the worst games in the Conference without a doubt. Perhaps they are Thursday games that can unconsciously have an impact on Sunday. There are many reasons. I hope we close December being alive in both competitions, not eliminated in either of them, and getting a few more points in LaLiga. With the number of injuries, with the squad that for one reason or another we have, for me it would be an approved semester with its moments of difficultyperhaps this is the most complicated moment as was the defeat against Sevilla and also in the Conference League.

Pellegrini acknowledged being worried, but assured that he has “full confidence that the team will respond as it has always responded.” «One thing is what one thinks and another thing is what one says. Football is like that, from one day to the next a result changes and the reasons are variable,” he said. «It is almost always the individual performance of the players (the reason for the results) and the coach is responsible for choosing them. These are moments that happen to all teams. They are the examples of City and Barcelona. That’s why it’s the most popular activity in the world, that’s why humans play. There is no need to commit hara-kiri. The first year of nine league games we lost seven. “We have to be aware of the mistakes and move forward with them,” commented the Chilean.

The Betic coach also wanted to separate the assessment of the matches played by his team. “It has nothing to do with the game we lost in Valencia or with Real Sociedad or the Conference League,” he said. «With Real Sociedad we had two actions that cost us the game and we couldn’t hurt a team that defended very well. With 45 minutes of dominance we should have produced more chances. The goals were unfortunate, but Valencia’s were mistakes. It has been difficult for us to score goals all season, but we scored two goals against Valencia, two against Celta, but we didn’t manage to win,” he argued.