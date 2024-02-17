“It is necessary to safeguard the most precious thing we have: our children. We are here for the love of our children and it is precisely the love for our children that is the driving force behind giving them back a more just world.” These are the words of Maria Rachele Ruiu, spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus, on the occasion of the event entitled “Family and Education, Capitalism and Commodification”, which took place in the Rossi Monti Room of the Carducci Library in Città di Castello, Perugia, organized by Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus and Persona&Persone.