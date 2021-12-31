This Thursday, December 30, Rui Torres placeholder image, one of the creative minds of Art attack, would turn 45 years of life; but nevertheless, passed away on February 24, 2008 in conditions that until now are considered very strange.

Rui Torres was 31 years old when he ceased to exist. Photo: Disney

Rutilio Torres Mantecón was born on December 30, 1976 in Mexico City. He was a very intellectual and outstanding young man in studies since he was a child and attended Green Hill School. Later, he entered the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where he became one of the four students with the best scores in 2001.

YOU CAN SEE: Do not look above: André Silva, Ramón García and the criticism for their appearance in the film

While studying Psychology at UNAM, he applied to the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) to pursue Telematics Engineering.

This Thursday, December 30, 2021, Rui Torres would turn 45. Photo: Disney

In 2001, Disney bought the rights to the program Art attack from the London television channel ITV. It was thus that, on a great opportunity, Rui Torres became the host of this much-remembered segment that helped young and old to explore with their creativity and imagination.

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai, season 4: opening time, trailer, episodes and what will happen to the dojos

He hosted two seasons of Art Attack, from 2000 to 2002, and then returned to Mexico in 2003, graduating with his studies in Telematics Engineering and dedicating himself to his family.

In August 2008, the magazine Conexion, produced by ITAM, released this statement. Photo: Capture / Connection

It was not until 2008 that the young artist was heard from again, but the news was regrettable. Rui Torres placeholder image had died and this information was only released through an ITAM statement: “The community offers the Torres Mantecón family its deepest condolences for the death of Rutilio, the brother of teacher Maricruz Torres, which occurred on 24 February. February. He will always be fondly remembered by his family and friends ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Harry Potter: JK Rowling recants her transphobic comments

The reasons for his death remain unknown to this day. The little that is known and speculated, according to different media in Latin America, is that he would have committed suicide after suffering from a depression, which arose due to the death of his little daughter from pneumonia that he contracted on a trip to Zacatecas.

ArteManía is a British children’s program that had the Mexican Rui Torres as one of the hosts for Latin America. Photo: Disney