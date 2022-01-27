Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva went through the club’s official television to talk about the team’s situation in all competitions and also assess his role in the current project led from the bench by Manuel Pellegrini. His immediate sights are placed on that Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad, for which he points to the title: “The Real game is not going to be the same as the League game. It will be very difficult in his stadium and with his people supporting him. I have the thorn of the Cup two years ago with Granada, that we were very close to the final. Last year they also eliminated us in the quarterfinals. You look close to winning a title. Let’s see if we are lucky this year. We are going to look for it and face the Real match with the maximum enthusiasm”.

Targets in sight: “We’re going step by step, game by game, it’s the best. Enjoy every moment and not think beyond it. We have the fans with us, who are important to win every game, we feel them close both at home and away. With the whole group involved, we can fight for important things. We can do brilliant things. You don’t know how far you can go if you don’t try”.

Importance of the three tournaments: “When you play three competitions, the normal thing is to train less and play more. That is the most beautiful thing about football, being able to compete every three days, which makes us grow a lot. Hopefully these two coming months will be exciting, playing two or three games per week. The team is plugged in, very involved, with everyone happy. But you have to go step by step, enjoying every moment. It’s not all right when you win, nor is it all bad when you lose. Football changes very quickly”.

Asked about the competition, it was clear: “It’s not easy. Only one can play. The coach is managing it in the best way; that’s how he gets us all committed. This healthy competition is very important. I’m enjoying everything we’re experiencing. , because there is a lot of respect and work, the fundamental ingredients for success. Claudio and Joel have a lot of experience, I am also at my best moment of maturity. Toni Doblas also has a spectacular way of working. He tells us many stories of when he played “.

death of his father: “You’re never prepared for these things. The best thing I could do is play against Celta. I’m sure my father would have wanted it too. It’s the best tribute I could give him. Everyone was 10, I received the messages and the love from people, of the companions. It was a very emotional day and I am very grateful”.