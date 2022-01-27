Public opinion in the United Kingdom is shaken by the so-called ‘Partygate’, the scandal that arose when the multiple social gatherings that supposedly took place in Downing Street in times of confinement by Covid-19 were revealed. Some of these parties would have breached the very rules imposed by the Government at the height of contagion during 2020. Could this scandal force Boris Johnson to leave office? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

How clinging to power is Prime Minister Boris Johnson? Will this scandal force him out of office? How much support do you have in Parliament? Precisely, Westminster has the last word on this issue and it will be Parliament that decides whether to ask for Johnson’s resignation.

The image of the lanky and irreverent politician, who in a certain way represented a change for the British and ended up leading the United Kingdom towards the withdrawal from the European Union, has changed to a politician who goes above the rules and who deceives the people by denying that he had not been to the party, only to later have to retract it.

Johnson has bypassed advisers, collaborators and the staff of some of the most sacred institutions such as the House of Commons which is the lower house of the British Parliament. So, will Boris Johnson fall after this series of scandals? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Ivana Bargués, international analyst and master’s degree in Political Communication from Cardiff University.

– César Jiménez, political analyst and academic at Cardiff University in Wales.