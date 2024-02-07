Jose Coronado He represents the man who has been the quintessential leading man of our cinema for many years: handsome, virile and heterosexual. Heir to actors like Carlos Larrañaga either Juan Luis Galiardo He has played that role for decades, and is still called upon for similar values.

The Dani It escapes some canons that have been assigned to men for a long time and that today seem to be surpassed. It is defined as non-binary because it does not fully identify with either the male or female gender. Upon receiving the award for best supporting actor at the Feroz awards for his first film, he assured that it was a recognition “for all the sissies, the lesbians, the penny-pinchers, the transsexuals and the weird ones” and made visible how the range of performers has expanded in the Spanish industry.

Daniel Fernandez Pozo was born in Malaga in 1991.

By then José Coronado (Madrid, 1957) had already participated in several films, such as 'Berlín Blues', 'Jarrapellos' and especially 'Yo soy esa', with Isabel Pantoja, that pigeonholed him into the leading man role that he has dealt with his entire career.

Crowned he chained roles of that style during the 90s, such as those he did in 'Here he who does not run… flies', 'Salsa rosa', 'El cyanuro, alone or with milk?' or 'The gaze of the other'.

José Coronado in the 90s. R.C.

The only role that minimally escapes this rule is that of the series 'Brigada Central', in which he plays a rigid and orderly police officer, who is supposedly in love with the commissioner Flores that he played. Imanol Arias. This sexuality was never explicitly shown in fiction. In fact, the character even sleeps with women in some episodes.

The Dani He made his film debut with the film 'I'm loving you madly', about the LGTBI movement in Andalusia at the end of the 70s, when it was still considered a crime to be homosexual. Until that moment, his career focused on music, with themes that he has defined as a song to freedom.

Dani in 'I'm loving you madly'. R.C.

The first LGTBI characters in Spanish cinema appear precisely in the 70s by directors such as Jaime de Armiñan ('My dear lady'), Eloy of the Church ('The deputy') or Pedro Olea ('A man called autumn flower'). In the 80s, mainly at the hands of Almodóvar, The homosexual characters multiply and, above all, they leave the marginal environment to which they had been condemned until now.

Crowned works with directors like Carlos Saura, Ventura Pons either Gerardo Herrero, but it is his encounter with Enrique Urbizu in 'La Caja 507' (2002) the one that reorients his career, proposing him in darker and more ambiguous registers like the one he also performs in 'La vida stain'.

His first Goya award comes with 'There will be no peace for the wicked' (2011), where he plays a police inspector accustomed to taking justice into his own hands. It was the third time he had been nominated. This time he ended the night successfully.

Crowned shows that whoever had retained and that he emerges successfully from the responses that he has had to give to numerous younger and more attractive actors who have taken up the role of leading men in current Spanish cinema, such as Eduardo Noriega ('The wolf'), Miguel Ángel Silvestre ('Distance'), Hugo Silva ('The body'), Quim Gutierrez ('The Last Days') or Alex Gonzalez (in the series 'The Prince' and 'Live Without Permission').

José Coronado and Álex González in a promotional image for 'Living without permission'. R.C.

The Dani He has grown professionally in underground circuits and did not plan to dedicate himself to acting until Alejandro Marin he wrote the role of Dani in 'I'm loving you madly', based on him, and offered him to play it. He is nominated for best new actor along with his film partner Omar Banana, openly gay performer who champions a generation that wants sexual identity not to condition their career and in which they also find Carlos Gonzalez, Brays Efe or Omar Ayuso.

At the Goya Crowned aspires to win in the supporting actor category in which they also compete Martxelo Rubio (for his role in '20,000 Species of Bees' as the father of a girl searching for her gender identity) or Alex Brendemuhl (the father of 'Creatura', who faces his daughter's sexual awakening).