Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The rugby team achieved a big victory over Pakistan 95-0, in the match that was held at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore, and it is the first match between the two teams, in the final of the Asian Championship for the first level, category 15 players, while the second match will be held today in the same stadium.

The winner in the aggregate of the two matches qualifies for the level of the Asian elite next season, which includes Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia, and it is the group between which the qualifiers for the “World Cup Australia 2027” will be held.

At the same time, the national team finished its preparations for Saturday’s match in high spirits, after a great victory in the first match, which reflects the goal set by Al-Ittihad to rise to the elite level.

Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Federation and Head of Mission, expressed his happiness with the team’s performance and the great victory it achieved, praising the efforts of the players and the technical staff in preparing for the match, stressing that the victory reflects the progress of rugby in the Emirates, and enhances ambition for positive results in the upcoming matches.

He added that rising to the elite is one of our goals at the Asian level, and entering the teams that seek to qualify for the World Championships in Australia 2027, and we also have the Asian Games in China, and our ambitions are great to be among the best Asian teams.