Ruby Palomino She lived the most enriching musical experience of her career with her participation in Viña del Mar 2024. Before, during and after the festival, the native of Huancayo had to deal with frustration, indignation, crying, hope and also acceptance of his defeat in Chile. To close this stage of her life, the singer will offer a concert this Friday, March 15 at the Bianca convention center (Barranco), where guest artists will be present.

In a recent interview with La República, the singer, who represented Peru in the Viña del Mar International Song Festival 2024, In the folklore category, he recounted how difficult his preparation was to be able to perform his song 'Song for a sad planet' in the best way. Ruby also talked about the role of the contest jury and how she had to deal with the frustration of knowing that the votes did not favor her.

Ruby Palomino and the challenge of singing and dancing in Viña del Mar



Two months before stepping into the Quinta Vergara amphitheater, the national artist had to prepare herself physically and mentally to be able to sing, dance and perform the song 'Song for a sad planet', and thus raise the name of Peru high. “The key in which I sing is quite difficult. I recorded it standing still, without thinking that my song was going to enter such an important festival. I also didn't imagine that I was going to sing it while dancing,” said Palomino, who had to return to the gym to be able to do a complete show.

Ruby says that her number in Viña del Mar did not have any improvisation, since she dedicated many hours to the choreography that she put together with Kervin Valdizán and had appointments with her speech therapist to check that everything was fine with her vocal cords. Even though she was a psychotherapist by profession, she sought help from her colleagues to deal with her frustration, faced with the possibility of the 'Monster of Quinta Vergara' screwing her up. Fortunately, it was not like that.

The interpreter of 'Chola soy' feels that she did everything to be up to par in Viña del Mar 2024. The only thing that was missing, according to the artist, was that within the jury of the Chilean festival there was at least one music connoisseur Andean so that he knows how to evaluate his performance. “I covered all the preparation areas. Do you know what I didn't count on? That there were not, among the jury, one or two folklorists. Because to understand the essence of a town, you have to know what the artist and the town are about. For someone who is not so entrenched in our culture, a guapeo from the huaino will seem silly.”

Realizing that the jury had not understood her performance, Ruby Palomino focused on performing more and dancing less at her second gala in Viña del Mar. However, the result did not improve. “It was a copy and paste,” she criticized. “I think my strength lies in my strength and in my rock scream, which is a mix between our folklore and the rest, but someone who has not heard me before is not going to understand that,” she added.

Ruby Palomino admits that she suffered from her defeat in Viña del Mar



At another point in the interview, the winner of the second season of 'La Voz Perú' admitted that although she prepared herself to deal with frustration, she did feel bad about the score that the Viña del Mar jury gave her, to such an extent that he broke down behind the scenes. But she knew that she had to pull herself together to continue fighting for her dreams.

“You have to embrace frustration because it shocked me. I did everything and lost, there is nothing to regret (…) more than what I did, I couldn't. I feel calm on that side, but my ego was affected a little. I cried”, he acknowledged.

On the other hand, he gave advice to artists who dream of reaching Viña del Mar. “I tell them to embrace the experience, to know what they want, beyond seeking the title because it may be that even though they “You do everything right, it just doesn't work.”

Ruby Palomino closes her Viña cycle with a show in Lima



To leave behind her experience at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, Ruby Palomino is preparing to present 'United… after Vineyard', a folklore fusion music show that will also feature great guest artists, such as Karina Benites from Amaranta, Fredy Ortiz from Uchpa, Nano Morris 'Fher de Maná', quenista Kevin Salcedo, Noelia Calle 'Yuri', Joseph Ovalle and Las Orihuela, the renowned guitarist Oscar Cavero and Cint Gutiérrez, who weeks ago said that he did not like the song 'Song for a sad planet'.

When asked why Lita Pezo will not be at her concert this Friday, March 15, starting at 10:00 pm, at the Bianca Convention Center, the 38-year-old singer assured that she invited her, but the woman from Loreto could not. “One has to look for bread. It is very difficult to be an artist here and even more so to be an independent artist,” she stressed.