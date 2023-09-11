Luis Rubiales raises the white flag. The president of the Spanish Football Federation, currently suspended, has announced that he will resign: “I intend to resign, yes, because I cannot continue my job,” he said in an interview with the television program “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

His behavior has raised a wave of indignation in Spain: the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has filed a complaint for sexual violence and coercion against him for kissing the footballer Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony at the end of the final of the Women’s World Cup last 20 August in Sydney, won by the Spanish national team over England.