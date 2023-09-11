Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 17:34

The Army informed this Sunday, the 9th, that, in accordance with the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, it will remove lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid from his duties. The institution says that the former aide-de-camp of the Presidency will be attached to the General Department of Personnel without holding a position.

Mauro Cid left the Army Battalion in Brasília on the afternoon of this Saturday, 9th, after four months after being arrested in Operation Verine – investigation into alleged electronic embezzlement with the insertion of false data in the SUS systems for the issuance of fraudulent vaccination cards in name of former president Jair Bolsonaro and other people.

The release was ordered by minister Alexandre de Moraes, who, also this Saturday, the 9th, approved Mauro Cid’s plea bargain, which could lead investigators to remedy gaps and advance in the most sensitive investigations targeting former president Bolsonaro.

As shown by the Estadãothe former aide-de-camp is a central figure in the investigations that look into attacks on electronic voting machines, coup acts, fraud involving the former chief executive’s vaccination card and the alleged scheme to sell jewelry and gifts delivered to Bolsonaro.

Cid left prison, but has to comply with a series of measures ordered by Moraes. Among the restrictions imposed on the lieutenant colonel is his removal from the Army. The soldier is wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, is prohibited from leaving the country and has had his passport cancelled. He also cannot communicate with other people under investigation or use social media.

He will have to report to the execution court in Brasília every Monday, starting on the 11th. He is prohibited from leaving the federal capital and must remain at home during the nights and weekends. Possible weapons possession and CAC registration were also suspended.

The release responds to a request from Cid’s defense. Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ assessment was that maintaining the prison would no longer be ‘adequate and proportionate’, especially considering that the lieutenant colonel has already testified to the Federal Police several times. The magistrate particularly highlighted three hearings of the former aide-de-camp – on the 25th and 28th of August and on the 1st of September. According to Moraes, the statements clarified the evidence previously obtained by the Federal Police.