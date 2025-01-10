Ruben Vargas He has already had his first training session with Sevilla. He has received the usual support from his teammates and has been seen with the necessary competition rhythm to help in the plans of Garcia Pimienta from now on. The Swiss, always accompanied by Sowa teammate, recognizes that he needs to improve his Spanish (his father is Dominican) and that his first contribution will be to bring his “positivity” to a depressed locker room. «I know that the team is in a difficult situation, but everyone knows who Sevilla is. I want to bring positivity, not think too much about the pressure and help when the team needs me. I want to win games and take Sevilla where it needs to be. Return to the Europa League or the Champions League. That’s my goal«he explained in his first interview, granted to the official Sevilla media.

The extreme knows about the demand that will have in Nervión and what both the sports director and the coach have fought for, his new club so that he can dress as a Sevilla player until 2029. «I always saw that Sevilla won the Europa League titles. It is a very beautiful city and I want to learn a lot about the city and the history of the club,” he says. »In the first meeting with Víctor Orta and the coach I had a very good feeling. I told my agent I wanted to come here. I already knew about the club. It has a lot of history and they won many titles. I spoke with a good friend, Djibril Sow, who told me that it was very good here. It wasn’t difficult to make the decision.. He told me that it is a very big club and so are the fans,” he added.

As for how he can perform on the field of play, Vargas has always been a band manusually choosing the left because it can be easy to hit the ball. «Sevilla plays good football for me. In Germany the game was very defensive and you had to fight a lot. With my quality I think I can help the team. I can play in all positions. My favorite position is on the wing, either on the left or right.“, said.

Lastly, he highlighted the knowledge of the template and players I already knew, like Ejukefrom which he did not separate, or lukebakio: «I know them from Germany because they played for a good club there and we had a good rivalry. They are very good players and I am very happy to now be able to play alongside them. It’s better for me, for them too, to be able to play better. Now we are all on the same team and we have to win.”he finished.