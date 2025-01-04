



Garcia Pimienta has been very clear when asked about the transfer market. The Catalan coach does not hide that he has asked the sports management to give him a new extreme. The departure of Lucas Ocampos at the beginning of the season and the retirement of Navas in addition to Ejuke’s injury leave the team with shortcomings in this area and the club is trying to sign, with the limited economic margin it has, a reinforcement being the international Swiss Ruben Vargas the clear objective set on the agenda of the sports management that leads Victor Orta.

The end of the Augsburg The German’s contract ends in June and Sevilla intends to benefit from this circumstance to access him at a lower price than what he would have if he had different contractual conditions. However, as Sevilla is not the only club that follows the footballer, the resolution of these negotiations is taking longer than García Pimienta expected, who demanded in the press room a signing in the winger position “which as soon as possible.”

Despite the fact that Sevilla has been working on this operation for some time and therefore They are optimisticsources from the footballer’s environment assure this medium that at this time Its arrival is not even close to happening. unless significant progress is made in the next few hours. There is currently no agreement closed with the footballer’s agents nor is there one with Augsburg. There are more clubs that have shown interest in the player and, although Sevilla has gained ground, they want to analyze all the options they have before making a firm decision.

Ruben Vargas This season he has played ten official matches with Augsburg in which he has managed to score a goal. The footballer of 26 years He missed a month of competition due to injury. During his career, he has participated with his national team in 50 official matches in which he has scored eight goals. He has been part of the Swiss national team in two European Championships and one World Cup (2021, 2022 and 2024).