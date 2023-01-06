In the most recent hours, 90min announced that Monterrey and Xolos de Tiajuana had reached an agreement for the transfer of Víctor el ‘Toro’ Guzmán. The Mexican central defender who stands out for being a runner-up in the under-17 world, will join the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich to be the direct replacement for César Montes who has fulfilled his European dream by signing for Espanyol Barcelona in La Liga.
Both clubs have closed an agreement in exchange for the not inconsiderable figure of 6 million dollars, implying that the royals have invested 3 quarters of what they charged for César Montes. The Mexican central defender will report to the royal team in the following hours, however, this movement implies a handbrake regarding his departure to Europe, which was the priority of ‘Toro’, but which was stopped at all times by the Tijuana team.
According to information from the site specialized in Mexican youth, Jóvenes Futbolistas Mexicanos, people close to the player confirmed to the source that the defender’s priority was to go to Europe and they affirmed that there were several offers on the table in Tijuana for this, however None of them complied with what the frontiers asked for the 20-year-old center-back, since the figures are well below what Monterrey has paid. The outlet also points out that right now Guzmán has resigned himself to continuing in Mexico and wants his time at Rayados to grow and eventually leave.
#Tijuana #closed #door #Europe #Víctor #Guzmán
Leave a Reply