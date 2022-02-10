You are still struggling with the hilarious Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but would you like to see some interesting news arrive? So here you are satisfied! As many as 48 new and truly familiar tracks are coming to the game, and will be released through special packages, with the first of these being released on March 18.

Access to these new tracks will require the purchase of a special pass at the cost of € 24.99while subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package will be able to access this content at no additional cost!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass A total of 48 remastered courses from the Mario Kart series are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid downloadable content. Six packs of eight courses, playable locally ** and online *, will be released by the end of 2023. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass will be available for purchase separately, for € 24.99, but holders of a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack membership will be able to access its content at no additional cost. The first pack, arriving on March 18, will include routes such as Wii Outlet Cocco, N64 Cioccocanyon and Tokyo Neon Tour. ***** Pre-orders for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Route Pass will begin shortly after the presentation ends. Players who do not yet own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and are interested in joining in the fun can take advantage of a 33% discount in Nintendo eShop, until 23:59 on February 20th.

Obviously, a video presentation dedicated to what was announced could not be missing!

Source: Nintendo