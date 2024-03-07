NIS America announces RPG MAKER WITH for the European territory. This tool for creating Japanese role-playing games will arrive on Nintendo Switch during theautumn 2024. Subsequently, in 2025it will come up PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

RPG MAKER WITH it is characterized by intuitive controls and the possibility of sharing your games online, as well as an Italian language localization. Let's see the announcement trailer below.

RPG MAKER WITH – Announcement Trailer

NIS America announces RPG MAKER WITH Milan, 7 March 2024 – NIS America is excited to announce that RPG MAKER WITH will arrive in autumn 2024 on Nintendo Switch™ and in 2025 on PS4® and PS5®! With easy-to-use tools, intuitive controls and online sharing, RPG MAKER WITH It's the ultimate tool for creating your perfect game. For more information: http://nisamerica.com/rpg-maker-with/ Title information: The last chapter of the series RPG Maker, RPG MAKER WITH offers more tools and greater accessibility than ever before. The easy-to-use interface and intuitive controls let you choose between creating simple or complex assets and features, so you can dive right into the game, regardless of your skill level. Don't know what to create? Go online to play video games from other creators, get inspired, and then inspire others in turn by sharing your creations. Also, for the first time in a title RPG Maker for consoles, you can also share your assets and unfinished projects! Key Details: Create your way : Creating your own video game has never been easier! Whether you've never made a game before or you're a seasoned pro, easy-to-use controls and options for simple to complex creations make it easy to immerse yourself in the game.

Source: NIS America via PLAION