At the Congress of the European People's Party in Bucharest – which chose Ursula von der Leyen as its candidate for a second mandate in the European Commission – there were 801 delegates, of which 737 had the right to vote. However, 591 registered to vote. And those who actually voted were 499. So 92 delegates – some because they left for their countries of origin first – did not express themselves. The final outcome is that of the 499 voters, 400 chose yes for von der Leyen, 89 voted no and ten ballots were invalid.

The president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during the congress, declared that she is opposed in principle to “populist, national and demagogue parties whether of the extreme right or the extreme left”, be it Alternative fur Deutschland or of the Rassemblement Nationale. “The names might be different,” she added, “but the goal is the same: they want to trample on our values ​​and they want to destroy our Europe, we, the EPP, will never allow this to happen.” Afd and Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement Nationale ('friends of Putin') are part of the Identity and Democracy group, of which the League is also a member.

Russia-Ukraine war, today's news March 7th