On the way, King Charles and his wife Camilla ride the “Diamond Jubilee Carriage”, the latest British royal carriage.

This Australian-made vehicle was designed to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the British throne, and was used for the first time in 2014.

In figure, the royal chariot weighs 3 tons, is 5 and a half meters long, and 3 meters high.

The Diamond Jubilee Coupe may look traditional, but it’s actually modern, with air conditioning, power windows and a hydraulic brake system.

It is topped by a finely carved gilded crown, while its doors and handles are adorned with dozens of rubies and diamonds.

As for the interior of the carriage, it is upholstered with yellow silk, and includes pieces of wood taken from historical buildings and palaces.

On the way back, King Charles and his wife Camilla will ride in the “golden royal carriage”.

It is the oldest royal carriage, dating back approximately 260 years, and has been used in all inauguration ceremonies since the reign of King William IV in 1830.

The cart weighs 4 tons, is 7 meters long, and 3.6 meters high, and needs 6 horses to pull it.

The royal gilded chariot is a piece of art of the utmost craftsmanship, with elaborate carvings under a thin layer of gold, and panels covered with paintings.

Traveling in these chariots increases the luxury and grandeur of the British royal procession, and according to the description of the specialists, they can be considered as “crowns on wheels.”