Another massacre in Serbia. At least eight people have been killed and 13 injured in the past few hours in a shooting south of Belgrade. The tragedy occurred the day after the shooting at a school in the capital that caused nine deaths. The latest attack occurred late yesterday evening, near the town of Mladenovac, when a young man opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and then fled.

Seven of the injured are in serious condition. Shortly thereafter, a strong presence of police surrounded the area, including with helicopters and drones. The police have arrested the alleged perpetrator: he is a 21-year-old boy, Uros B., who had managed to escape. But he was identified and stopped after a manhunt involving 600 police officers. Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić described the attack as an “act of terrorism”. The director of the BIA intelligence agency, Aleksandar Vulin, and the minister of health Danica Grujičić visited the wounded in the hospital.

The perpetrator of the attack, Uros B., was blocked and arrested near Kragujevac, an industrial city about 150 kilometers south of Belgrade. From today in Serbia and until Sunday, national mourning has been proclaimed for the massacre in the Belgrade school, where on May 2 a 13-year-old boy, shooting his father’s pistol, killed eight pupils of his own school and a security guard, injuring six other peers and a teacher.