Rowing | Jari Saario’s satellite phones don’t work, the start of the wild rowing project was postponed again

Saari’s Danish coach Lasse Hansen flies to bring the new satellite phones to Gran Canaria.

Fireman Jari Saarion the nerve endures, even if the adversities rock the boat a little. Not concretely, though, because Saario still hasn’t been able to pull the first strokes of his wild rowing venture.

Saario is in Gran Canaria ready to row the approximately 7,000 km distance across the Atlantic to Miami. The return route of about 6,000 kilometers runs from New York to London. The trip in one direction takes roughly a hundred days, but the weather conditions have a big impact on the time.

Surviving the challenge, Saario becomes the first person to have rowed across the Atlantic back and forth.

If only you could get going.

Read more: Jari Saario got decisive help and the boat was finally found in the Canary Islands – a wild job about to start

Island was supposed to go rowing on Monday, but problems with the boat’s papers delayed the departure. The next target was Thursday, but Saario still reports news from dry land. What happened?

“You can’t boast that you’re doing very well right now. I have been trying to get satellite connections working. In Finland, the messages went through just fine, but now I can’t get in touch with the team or the weatherman,” says Saario.

“Positioning works, but the connections need to be fixed. The manufacturer is completely bewildered and doesn’t understand what’s wrong. The devices are brand new.”

Island it is important to know, for example, what kind of weather is expected. You must also be able to send pictures if Saario needs repair help at some point during the trip. Without working satellite phones, Saario is not going to go on the trip.

To get those, Saario has to rely on his Danish coach To Lasse Hansen. Hansen was in Kanaria last weekend, and the purpose was to go through all the equipment. However, it remained a dream when the boat could not be found on the island.

Now Hansen is flying to Gran Canaria again.

“A change was made so that Lasse will fly from Denmark to London tomorrow and then fly here. He brings two new satellite phones that are safe to use. On Sunday, we’ll test the tricks, go through the connections and see if everything works.”

“This is as expensive as anything. Tons are burning.”

The new departure date is Monday.

“ “You can’t boast that you’re doing very well right now.”

Island says he draws strength from adversity. It helps in the task that every cold shower brings more encouragement from close friends and family.

“This is not about a few days. Everything has to work. There’s no need to rush at this point, I’ve been preparing for so long.”

Saario says that he slept on top of the trailer on the boat the last few nights. The area is guarded at night, but you don’t want to leave the boat during the day, so as not to steal anything.

In the last few days, eating – and washing – has become less, as Saario has first had to find out the whereabouts of the boat and then struggled with satellite connections. Now the adversities are starting to be over, Saario believes.

“I believe with 99 percent certainty that I will be able to leave on Monday. Now I can’t do anything else, so I take it easy and eat well. “

“Three days have passed since the last shower. It’s a good initial training for the Atlantic, otherwise I’m fine.”