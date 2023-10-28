FC Barcelona has started the first classic of the season in the best possible way. In a match in which both teams arrived with doubts in defense, Xavi’s team knew how to take advantage of the first clear opportunity they had and before the 10th minute they were already winning.
The scorer was Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Madrid defense in a divided ball to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga in a low shot that was unstoppable for the Basque. The multiple injuries in the FC Barcelona midfield have caused Gundogan to have to become master of this line, and so far he has more than overcome the challenge.
Although during his time with Manchester City he used to see the goal quite frequently, at least in his last seasons, this season he still had no luck in front of goal. With the English team he scored 60 goals and distributed 40 assists in 304 games, and with Barcelona so far he had only given 4 assists.
Ilkay Gundogan has played practically every minute that FC Barcelona has played this season. In the Champions League he has played the full three days totaling 270 minutes, and in La Liga more of the same. In the 10 days prior to the classic he has already accumulated 821 minutes, more than 82 ‘per game.
#Gundogan #debut #Barcelona