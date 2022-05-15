At the beginning of the second half the guests go on 19-3, then the 3 thousand of Battaglini push FemiCz towards the final on May 28 with Petrarca Padova

FemiCz Rovigo is the second finalist of the Italian Peroni Top 10 rugby championship. Saturday 28 May in Parma he will challenge Petrarca Padova in the revenge of the 2021 final won by a whisker. Even in this semifinal with the trend forbidden to the faint of heart, Rovigo made it by a whisker. Starting from the 19-6 lead of the first leg he was unable to place the knockout blow when he dominated possession in the first half. He suffered the return of Valorugby who from 55 ‘(Bettaccini’s goal) to 72’ was qualified. But then he placed the fatal paw, driven by the unleashed cheering of the 3,000 of the “Battaglini”, the only stadium in the championship where the public can make a difference. Final result: 24-22, goals 3-3, total points between the two semifinals 8-2 and Bersaglieri for the twelfth time in the championship final. See also Top 10: overtaking Rovigo, mea culpa Tebaldi, Vian due ... Fiammate d'oro

First half – Balanced departure. Rovigo at 3 ‘does not realize a penaltouche at 5 meters for a foul. At 7 ‘Schiabel holes the rossoblù defense, but in the continuation of the action Valorugby commits a forward. Then Rovigo takes over as possession, occupation and thanks to the rival indiscipline (9 fouls to 4) could inflict the final blow to the rivals, but only one of the three kicks from a good position is put in by Van Reenen, not in the day. Furthermore, in the 34th minute Uncini’s goal, entered due to Lertora’s injury, was canceled due to Bacchetti’s forward pass. Thus the Valorugby remains alive. At 25 ‘he could place a hard blow in the second entry in the 22 opponents. On a stolen touche the action of Valorugby makes 50 meters of advance and installs itself under the goalposts. Newton does not square because the passive of the two semifinals is now -10. Two kicks played to the hand and two fouls by Rovigo, but on the second Amenta commits a foul on Ferro on the ground without the ball. The linesman sees him and the referee after the analysis of the tmo turns the kick. FemiCz is saved, for the moment, but has wasted a lot. The Valorugby is threatening. The match is torrid due to the heat, injuries (Chistolini also out) and repeated fights. Partial, only 3-0. See also Urc: too many fouls, Treviso surrenders in Edinburgh 24-10

Second half – Within 10 minutes of the second half, Valorugby reverses the game. Rovigo suddenly becomes foul (9 in 10 ‘), Sironi gets a yellow card for a repeated foul and Valorugby takes advantage of it. At 48 ‘, 55’ and 57 ‘he scores three meters in succession with the maul (Silva and Amenta) and taking advantage of a lost ball by Uncini in counterattack: break by Antl and Paletta concluded by Bertaccini. At this point (3-19) Valorugby is qualified for the goals scored bonus (3-0) and is also +9 in the overall points difference. But when the tried and foul Rovigo seems to be knocked out like a boxer played instead he rises again. Returned the game in the opposing half of the field. He returns disciplined. He returns the pair to the opponents, who in turn have become foul and always suffering in the fray. Two maul goals with Cadorini plus that of Facundo Ferrario validated by the tmo. The Argentine center, elected man of the match, in fact runs to crush a kick to follow Chillon, good at finding the break level with the group, but the hit does not seem certain. Da Re replaces Van Reenen on kicks and places three transformations, one more angled than the other, for the final 24-22. And for the apotheosis of the “Battaglini” stadium. See also The challenge of Sirigu and Cragno, diving for safety

May 15 – 20:12

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rovigo #great #comeback #Valorugby #stretches #flies #final #championship