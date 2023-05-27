Rovaniemi | Suspicion: The man lived in the premises of a tourism company for weeks

A bed had been made in the sauna building, and food had been prepared there. The police also found clothes and a snare drum at the scene.

Police suspects that the man broke into the premises of a tourism company and even lived there for weeks with his own lupine in Rovaniemi. The Lapland Police Department announced the matter on Saturday.

These are the premises of a company called Lapland Safaris in Kemijoki’s Kotisaari. The premises have restaurant operations in the summer.

The police said that they received a report on Friday morning that traces of occupation had been found in the buildings on the island.

The police patrol that went to the place found a lot of stuff related to living in the buildings. A bed had been made in the sauna building, and food had been prepared there. The police also found clothes and a snare drum at the scene. According to the police, it was possible to get inside by removing the windows.

No inhabitants were found during this visit, but movement had been detected on the island on Friday evening. There was also smoke coming from the chimney of the sauna.

The police found a man on the island who is suspected of staying in the buildings for several weeks. According to the police, the man had traveled between the island and the beach in a rowing boat, which he did not have a permit to use.

The police suspect the man of violation of control, unauthorized use and minor damage.