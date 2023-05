How did you feel about the content of this article?

The film’s director, Lilla Halla, actress Ayomi Domenica, and co-writer María Elena Morán. | Photo: EFE

The controversial Brazilian film raise, by director Lillah Halla, received this Saturday the FIPRESCI prize, also known as the International Critics’ Prize, as the best work in the parallel sections of the Festival de Cannes. The feature film promotes the legalization of abortion through the story of a young volleyball player who becomes pregnant and seeks clandestine means to have an abortion, so as not to allow the pregnancy to affect her career.

During the award, Lillah mentioned the Lula government and related the arrival of Margareth Menezes to the Ministry of Culture with what he called the “renaissance of cinema in Brazil”. The director also stated that the award “is a recognition of the right to exist and to defend our bodies and ideas”.

Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception