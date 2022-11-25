Genoa – Runner-up in the legendary Route du Rhume among the Class40 at its first experience. The one of Ambrogio Beccaria, registered sailor for the Italian Yact Club, is an extraordinary feat. At the helm of “Alla Grande – Pirelli” he crossed the Atlantic solo in 14 days 7 hours 23 minutes. An extraordinary result also fruit of the synergy of some of the most important companies in Liguria.

The first Italian to cross the finish line, he finished behind the “champion” Yoann Richomme by winning a spectacular “match race” that lasted days and days with the Frenchman Corentin Douget. It is the best result ever at the Route du Rhum in a one-design class for an Italian sailor.

A project that has seen Genoa at the center. In fact, Beccaria trusted two of his peers and friends (Guelfi and D’Angeli) who designed a revolutionary boat for him, built by the Sangiorgio Marine shipyard, a brand new company in the heart of Genoa that began its business by building AllaGrande. The sails are also Ligurian, produced in Carasco by North Sails, while Banca Passadore supported Beccaria for the financial part of the project.

It has already been renamed “the edition of records”. Ambrogio Beccaria tackled it with a “debutant” boat and a healthy dose of recklessness. After the first night of sleep it is said from Guadeloupe. His hands “marked” by the last crazy 24 hours of navigation and the smile of someone who knows he has accomplished the feat.

Beccaria, it may seem trivial, but did you expect such a result?

No, or maybe yes. Well, let’s say a little. In short, no Italian had ever achieved such a result and to be honest, I sailed the bare minimum with the new boat, or rather the 4 and a half days from Lisbon to Lorient, precisely for qualifying.

He raced the youngest boat of the 55 Class40s. Only two months to live. Unconsciousness or what?

We believed in this project with great conviction. With only 2 months of navigation we have only worked on reliability. I thank the shipyard that has done something incredible. Thanks to the team. To my sponsor Pirelli. We achieved this result without ever working to optimize performance. We can still go much faster, I realized that during the regatta. The boat is an aircraft and the untapped potential is enormous.

Beccaria’s boat during the Route du Rhum (photo Orsini/Beccaria)

Has anyone called her crazy?

More than one. But I put my face on this project. The risk was gigantic. No one has ever done such a thing. An all-Italian project, we arrive at the Route du Rhum and immediately take seconds. Crazy.

Yet the beginning was disastrous…

I realized that I hadn’t sailed solo for two years and it showed. On the fourth day I broke the tools and thought it was over! I was maneuvering badly, I wasted a lot of time changing the sails. But the boat on the “reach” is truly spectacular. When I got out of the Azores anticyclone I didn’t know which sail to use, without electronic help to understand the wind.

In front of her only Yoann Richomme already winner of the 2018 edition.

Richomme has the most impressive track record in the history of singlehanded ocean sailing. She has won everything in the last 7 years. Her first week was memorable. In this regatta he was untouchable.

On the other hand, the challenge between her and the French Corentin Douguet for second place was spectacular.

Last night surpassed me. It was the most incredible of my life. Strong wind, no tools, the boat made terrible noises. I thought more than once about crashing. On approach to the island I regained second place. During this final challenge, my opponent and I texted each other. We made fun of each other, he tried to distract me.



Beccaria’s boat (photo Orsini/Beccaria)

Decisive moments?

The departure, the first 10 hours. The turn for the third front, the fifth day, the race of nerves and speed in the trade winds.

Upon arrival, his hands were “scary” …

I used gloves and cream. All right, but we’ve been living underwater for the past 24 hours. I was wet the whole time and upon arrival I looked like someone who has been in the pool for 24 hours.

Did they give you rum as soon as you arrived?

Yes, but it felt like drinking petrol. I declined. Pirelli sent me a plate of tricolor risotto and in the evening I downed a bottle of champagne. But you know what?

say…

I had a pressure cooker on board and I cooked myself twice. Making pasta on the boat is almost more difficult than a jibe. But for me it was essential!

And now? Does anything change in your programs?

No one thought I’d finish second, but our schedule doesn’t change. The boat remains in Guadeloupe until April. We will do the RORC Caribbean 600 crewed. Then the Defil Atlantique in doubles.

Is there anything you would change about your “Allagrande”?

Yes. I would like more comfort. It is a very hard boat to “live”. We will have to think of more comfort to save energy.

But there are already those who have ordered one like it…

Andrea Fornaro has already ordered it. I’m happy. We can meet. Some French people have also asked me. I’m proud.

On December 15 they are preparing a big party in Milan.

My cell phone exploded. I’ve never had such support, not even when I won the Mini Transat. It will be really nice to celebrate with all those who have followed me awake even at night.

What makes you most proud of these 4,000 miles travelled?

I married the “More miles, less plastic” project with One Ocean Foundation. Every mile I traveled is equivalent to removing 1 kg of plastic from the coast. We are talking about 4000 miles 4000 kg of plastic that will not end up in the sea. Another win.