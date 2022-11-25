Waiting for the chance to win the coveted first world title of his career, which would break an infinite curse that has lasted for Ferrari since 2007, Charles Leclerc he can be satisfied with the infinite love that the Ferrari people feel for him. The young talent from the Principality of Monaco, in fact, since his first season in red which culminated with the unforgettable victory at Monza, has been able to bewitch the hearts of the red supporters. The mix of talent, youth, speed and even a certain amount of bad luck that persecutes him have made Leclerc extremely popular even among the least Formula 1 enthusiasts, generating an affection that – despite the obvious differences – recalls what the Italian public has reserved in passed to idols such as Gilles Villeneuve and Jean Alesi.

Leclerc however, regardless of Ferrari and F1, remains a 25-year-old boy with enormous talent and the passion for thrill. A taste for risk that doesn’t just end with car racing. During a long interview given to The printIndeed, Leclerc has revealed that he is a big fan of extreme sports. A pastime which, however, risks being badly reconciled with the necessary limits that a professional driver must respect. “I jumped with a parachute, but Mattia (Binotto) didn’t appreciate it – said Leclerc with a certain irony, explaining how the Ferrari team principal convinced him to desist from certain activities – now I watch extreme sports from the sofa at home”concluded the #16 from Maranello.