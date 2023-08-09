Rough weather in Finland | The video shows how a huge protective cover flies off the roof in a stormy wind in Espoo

The protective roof, which served as weather protection for the roof of the apartment building, fell on the playground. No criminal complaint has been filed, so no investigation will be started.

Espoo A situation happened in Kauklahti on Tuesday morning, where the protective covering on the roof of an apartment building came off in a gust of wind and flew upside down next to the building.

The protective cover is approximately tens of meters in diameter. It fell on the trees of the playground between two apartment buildings.

According to eyewitnesses, there were no people in the playground in the wind, but the protective cover that flew from the roof broke the windows of the neighboring apartment building.

After a while, the rescue service arrived and inspected the damage. By the beginning, the roof had been dismantled.

The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa confirms that there were no injuries in the situation.

Police did not visit the site in Kauklahti, says the situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

In addition, the situation center confirms that no criminal complaint has been registered about the case, and it is therefore not under investigation by the police.