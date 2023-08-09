Wednesday, August 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rough weather in Finland | The video shows how a huge protective cover flies off the roof in a stormy wind in Espoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rough weather in Finland | The video shows how a huge protective cover flies off the roof in a stormy wind in Espoo

The protective roof, which served as weather protection for the roof of the apartment building, fell on the playground. No criminal complaint has been filed, so no investigation will be started.

Espoo A situation happened in Kauklahti on Tuesday morning, where the protective covering on the roof of an apartment building came off in a gust of wind and flew upside down next to the building.

The protective cover is approximately tens of meters in diameter. It fell on the trees of the playground between two apartment buildings.

According to eyewitnesses, there were no people in the playground in the wind, but the protective cover that flew from the roof broke the windows of the neighboring apartment building.

After a while, the rescue service arrived and inspected the damage. By the beginning, the roof had been dismantled.

The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa confirms that there were no injuries in the situation.

Police did not visit the site in Kauklahti, says the situation center of the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

See also  Pablo Marçal declares assets of R$ 16.9 million to the TSE

In addition, the situation center confirms that no criminal complaint has been registered about the case, and it is therefore not under investigation by the police.

#Rough #weather #Finland #video #shows #huge #protective #cover #flies #roof #stormy #wind #Espoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A delegation from Hilf Al-Fudul Al-Jadid visits Morocco to recall the historic Marrakesh Declaration

A delegation from Hilf Al-Fudul Al-Jadid visits Morocco to recall the historic Marrakesh Declaration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result