Dead by Daylight announced with a trailer the exit date of the update that will kick off the collaboration with the film saga of Aliens: Launch August 29 on all platforms.
After the debut of Nicolas Cage, Dead by Daylight therefore continues to focus on this type of promotional operations, introducing the Xenomorph as the new killer and Ellen Ripley as the new survivor part of the famous asymmetric multiplayer experience.
A natural crossover
Indeed it is strange that it has taken so long before we see a crossover between Dead by Daylight and Alien, especially considering the extraordinary popularity of the sci-fi horror saga created by Ridley Scott.
It goes without saying that the Xenomorph lends itself perfectly to the role of killer in Behavior’s multiplayer, and that in the same way Ellen Ripley stands as the perfect survivor: we’ll see how she fares with her companions starting August 29, as mentioned.
