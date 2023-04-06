Roubaix bewitched for Vittoria Guazzini. The 22-year-old Tuscan from the Fdj, world champion of the pursuit with the quartet, fell during the reconnaissance of the Inferno del Nord, which the women will face on Saturday for the third edition, and fractured her pelvis: out for the race, the recovery times.

roubaix taboo

—

“Evidently Roubaix is ​​not my race,” Guazzini wrote on twitter: the reference is to the fact that in the first edition, that of 2021, she had fallen in the race and fractured her ankle. Thus the team: “A heavy loss. The team assures Vittoria of all of her support and wishes her a speedy and full recovery.”