The undersigned admits it right away: she has – not even after the binge from the Netflix hit The Queens Gambit – nothing to do with chess. Fortunately, a visit to the Chessmen Museum in Rotterdam does not make you feel guilty. At first sight it becomes immediately clear that this treasure trove, hidden between the world-famous Cube Houses, contains pieces of art no bigger than a finger. The museum is no bigger than the average student studio. Nevertheless, founder and owner Ridder Dijkshoorn managed to accommodate more than 900 chess sets.