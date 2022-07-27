Huawei has announced the opening of the call for applications to the new edition of Seeds for the Future, the annual training program organized and funded by the company, with the aim of promoting merit and excellence among young people in the ICT sector. focusing not only on the training aspects but also on the concrete application in the industrial world of technologies such as 5G, cloud and artificial intelligence. To participate in the course, which will take place online from 10 to 17 October, you can send your application through the dedicated site no later than September 16th. The call is aimed at students from a list of university faculties: the faculties of Telecommunications Engineering, Computer Engineering and Electronic Engineering, have been joined, among others, by Digital Engineering, Digital and Innovation Economics, Management Engineering, Data Science & Business Analytics, Legal Informatics, Science and Technology, System and Network Security, Artificial Intelligence. 50 students belonging to these faculties will be admitted to the program, enrolled in the second or third year of a three-year degree or specialist degree, with an average of university exams of no less than 26, an excellent certified knowledge of the English language (minimum level B2) and in possession of Italian citizenship.

Huawei joined the Pact for Skills of the European Commission, an institutional platform aimed at the development of digital skills. All interested parties that adhere to the Pact are invited by the European Commission to undertake initiatives aimed at disseminating and developing digital skills in young people and updating the skills of professionals to achieve the ambitions of the green transition and digital transition as well as the strategies of European Union aimed at companies and SMEs. “We are delighted to have joined the ‘Pact for Skills’. Huawei’s commitment to young talents is rooted in the DNA of our company and is reflected in the numerous CSR programs in which we involve them, starting with Seeds for the Future, to which ICT Academy, Smart Bus, Tech Arena and the European Academy for Female Leadership in the Digital Age have been added over the years. We are proud to support digital literacy and the development of skills of people of all ages and genders. in Europe and we hope to continue to do so, together with our European partners, through this Pact, ”said Tony Jin, Huawei Representative to the EU Institutions.