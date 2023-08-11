State Corporation “Rostec” presented the fifth-generation multipurpose fighter Su-57 in the form of a “mechanized monster”. The new image of the combat aircraft was presented on Friday, August 11, at Telegram channel Rostec.

90% of the military equipment used in the special operation zone was produced at the enterprises of the state corporation, so Rostec decided to present the most famous types of weapons in the form of “fantastic mechanized monsters”, the report says.

The first piece of equipment illustrated in this way was the Su-57, which was presented in the form of a diving predatory falcon, the Civil Code said.

“The swift spirit of the predator certainly reflects the nature of the machine. It is not for nothing that foreign experts have already managed to name the Su-57 the most dangerous aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, ”summed up Rostec.

Earlier, on August 7, it became known that a complex of on-board digital communications equipment was introduced into the Su-57. It was clarified that the new complex operates in the high and very high frequency ranges, has increased noise and reconnaissance immunity.

On August 4, it was reported that new short-range missiles RVV-MD2 were created for the Russian Su-57s. They are ahead of American developments by 5-10 years. The development and testing of the air-to-air missile was carried out in a short time. To date, the adoption of ammunition for service has begun.