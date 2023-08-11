The French striker Monaco Wissam Ben Yedder was charged with “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” for events dating back to early July in the Blue Coastsaid this Friday the prosecutor’s office Nice.

Ben Yedder, a 32-year-old French international, was placed under judicial control and had to pay “a bail of 900,000 euros” ($987,630), the Nice prosecutor’s office told AFP, confirming initial information from the Nice Matin newspaper.

The victims

The soccer player’s little brother, also investigated in this case, was charged with the same accusations. The Nice judicial police are in charge of the case.

According to a source close to the dossier, the alleged victims are two young women of French nationality but not originally from the Alpes-Maritimes region.

The events date back to July 10, at an evening in the commune of Beausoleil (Alpes-Maritimes). The Ben Yedder brothers would have “imposed sexual acts” on the women, according to France Info.

Yedder, who will turn 33 on Saturday, made his professional debut with the Toulouse, before signing in 2016 for Sevilla, with whom he showed his full potential. Return to France in 2019 to play in the Monaco.

He has been capped 19 times with Les Bleus and has scored three goals. In April he was sentenced in Seville (southern Spain) to six months in prison suspended and a fine of 133,798 euros (146,910 dollars) for tax fraud.

The player participated this Friday in Monaco’s training, an AFP journalist confirmed.

