“I had a monstrous fear, not only because there was Migno in there, but also for Acosta, who really risked a lot. They are crazy, whoever cuts the straight road must stay at home because the situation is tragic, so it becomes a carnage. We have been talking about it for years and so we get hurt ”. Valentino Rossi he expressed all his worry in the face of the terrible images relating to the accident caused in the Moto3 race by Deniz Oncu who crossed Jeremy Alcoba’s road on the straight. The Gresini pilot crashed and behind him Andrea Migno and Pedro Acosta took off without being able to do anything to avoid an accident that miraculously resolved itself with a huge sigh of relief for all the pilots involved.

“I am glad that serious action has been taken – Rossi added to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – even without being a commissioner you can clearly see who runs over the top in Moto3 ″. Regarding his race, the Doctor managed to grab a punticino with the 15th final position. “I was able to take a point, but it was very, very difficult. This track is always very demanding because we have tough braking, many changes of direction and many bumps, and with this temperature the race was very long. For the MotoGP level, now you have to be very, very fit. I used the rear average and felt good and was able to recover some positions, but unfortunately I was not fast enough. We expected to be stronger, but we suffered over the weekend “, the analysis of the Yamaha Petronas rider.