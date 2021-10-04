Reidinga joins well-known men such as Simon Keizer, Roué Verveer and Giel Beelen. Which other women will be undressed will be announced later. The program can be seen on Net5 on November 11.

The theme of the program is aviation. The participants will take off their pilot suits while dancing to the song Feeling Good

The first edition of For One Night Only was shown in 2019. Only male celebrities, such as Thijs Römer, Sander Lantinga and Viggo Waas, took part. Nearly 813,000 people saw the men strip naked, even though the lighting only made it possible for the people in the room to see the completely naked bodies.