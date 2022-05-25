In addition to the challenges on the track between the current MotoGP riders, with Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia attempting to win in front of the home crowd, the Mugello 2022 Italian Grand Prix will be an opportunity to celebrate their fantastic careers from Valentino Rossi and Max Biaggi. The two great rivals will in fact receive two important awards from Dorna, the ’46’ in fact will participate in the withdrawal of its iconic race number, while the Roman champion will be named ‘MotoGP Legend’ (title already attributed to the Pesaro rider in recent days).

The withdrawal of the number 46. On the Italian track Valentino Rossi won for the first time in 1997 in 125, repeating himself in 1999 in 250, and in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 in the premier class. The day of Saturday will be the one dedicated to the ‘Doctor’, who will be the protagonist of the collection of his race number shortly before qualifying on the finish line, with the ceremony that will start at 12.20. Recently become the father of little Giulietta, Rossi is currently competing in the GT World Challenge Europe car championship driving an Audi R8, collecting 2 points in the three races so far. Obviously indelible the contribution given to the World Championship by the Pesaro rider, capable of making millions of people passionate about two wheels, also reflected in terms of results from nine world titles, seven of which in MotoGP, 115 victories and 135 podiums.

Max Biaggi ‘MotoGP Legend’. The Roman champion will receive his honor on the day of on Friday and Sunday at 1.25pm ​​it will take to the track for a celebratory ride on the Aprilia RSW250. “It will be a pride for me to enter the MotoGP Hall of Fame as a legend of the category. Thanks to everyone for supporting me ”, he recently commented on Biaggi’s social networks. Winner of four titles in the 250 class and two in Superbike, he totaled 42 victories and 111 podiums in the World Championship between 1991 and 2005.

In the Hall of Fame the ‘Corsair’ will find (in brackets the year of appointment): Giacomo Agostini (2000), Mick Doohan (2000), Mike Hailwood (2000), Angel Nieto (2000), Wayne Rainey (2000), Kenny Roberts Sr. (2000), Kevin Schwantz (2000), Anton Mang (2001), Barry Sheene (2001), Freddie Spencer (2001), Carlo Ubbiali (2001), Geoff Duke (2002), Wayne Gardner (2002), Phil Read (2002), Daijiro Kato (2003), John Surtees (2003), Eddie Lawson (2005), Jim Redman (2007), Jarno Saarinen (2009), Casey Stoner (2013), Marco Simoncelli (2014), Alex Crivillé ( 2015), Nicky Hayden (2015), Franco Uncini (2015), Marco Lucchinelli (2017), Kenny Roberts Jr. (2017), Kork Ballington (2018), Randy Mamola (2018), Dani Pedrosa (2018), Stefan Dorflinger ( 2019), Jorge Martinez (2019), Valentino Rossi (2021), Jorge Lorenzo (2022).