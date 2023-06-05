Don’t buy tray-packed strawberries urged Rospotrebnadzor.

The department warned that sometimes the seller tries to disguise berries with rotten barrels. Therefore, it is necessary to insist that strawberries be put in trays or other containers right in front of the buyer.

The berry should be with fresh and green tails, bright red in color, with a bright aroma, smooth, elastic, shiny and dry. Stale strawberries leave juice stains on the dishes and containers in which they are sold.

