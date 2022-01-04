Roskomnadzor demanded that YouTube remove the video by blogger Felix Gluckman, which violates the Russian law banning “gay propaganda” among minors. About it writes TJ.

So, on December 21, 2021, Roskomnadzor sent an order to YouTube to remove the video that violates Russian law. The YouTube team on the same day threatened the blogger to block his content if he does not delete this video. However, Gluckman refused to comply with the requirements, considering them illegal, since he has been living in the United States since 2017.

We are talking about the 2019 video “How did I understand that I am gay?” In it, a Russian-American blogger talks about Juno Dawson’s book “This book is gay” and shares his own experience of realizing his sexual orientation. Among other things, Gluckman mentions the importance of sexuality education – according to him, gay orientation is formed before puberty and is an integral part of the personality.

Earlier in December 2021, YouTube blocked the release of the program “Advise, Doctor!” about omicron-strain of coronavirus, published on the channel “Radio Russia”. According to the host of the program, the explanation indicated that the content does not correspond to the position of the World Health Organization (WHO) and contains inaccurate medical information.